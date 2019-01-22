Deputies are looking for a suspect after someone drove into a business in Rochester Hills, and took off with the ATM.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was called to a BP Gas Station on S. Rochester Road at around 4:41 a.m. on Jan. 22.
When they arrived they found the front doors to the building had been knocked off their hinges and were laying on the ground inside the business.
Investigators said someone drove through the door, grabbed the ATM, and drove away northbound on Rochester Road.
It’s unclear how much money was taken.
Broken parts of the suspect’s vehicle were found at the scene.
The businesses’ video was not working at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.