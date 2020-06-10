Two people were arrested after sparking two separate police chases, before running out of gas.
Deputies with the Clare County Sheriff’s Department tried to make a traffic stop in Hamilton Township on May 6 at around 9:20 p.m.
Instead of stopping, the vehicle took off. Deputies chased the vehicle for about 30 minutes before losing sight of it in Gladwin County. They then stopped the chase.
According to officials, a little while later deputies spotted the vehicle again in Clare County and tried once again to stop it. Again, the vehicle took off, heading towards Gladwin County. The chase lasted about 15 minutes before the vehicle ran out of gas in Gladwin County.
Edward Priest, 26, from Harrison was arrested and charged with police officer fleeing 3rd degree, among other things.
His passenger, Kasey Newcombe, 26, from Gladwin, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting police officer fleeing 3rd degree, among others.
Both are currently in the Clare County Jail.
