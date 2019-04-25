A driver was tasered after sparking a police chase.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Imlay City Police attempted to stop a car at 9:31 p.m. on April 23 after noticing it didn’t have headlights on in the dark.
The 2014 Ford Explorer also had its four-way flashers on, according to deputies.
When the driver didn’t stop, the chase with the Imlay City Officer began, going north on M-53 with speeds around 50-miles-per-hour, officials report.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s office intercepted and assumed the chase on M-53 near Shaw Road, north of Imlay City, at around 9:36 p.m.
Other departments joined as the vehicle went about 16 more miles before pulling into the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Burnside and M-53 in Brown City.
Deputies said the driver pulled along the gas pumps, got out of his vehicle, and prepared to fill up.
The driver, a 43-year-old from Rochester Hills, was non-complied and arrested after being tasered at around 9:50 p.m., according to deputies.
He was charged with fleeing and eluding fourth degree, and two counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting police officer. He has yet to be arraigned.
