Investigators said there were only minor injuries after a driver was unable to stop and was hit by a semi-truck.
It happened on Feb. 27 at around 1 p.m. on M-81 and Quanicassee in Tuscola County.
Deputies said a van, driven by a 37-year-old, was southbound on Quanicassee, but was unable to stop at the stop sign, and slid into the intersection.
The van was then hit by a semi-truck that had the right-of-way going west on M-81.
