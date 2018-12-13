The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help cracking the case of a thief, with an eye for antiques.
Deputies said between 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, and 10 a.m. on Dec. 12, someone stole around a dozen vintage signs from the “Weathered Windmill” on State Road, near Willard Road in Millington Township.
Investigators said the suspect scaled a locked fence to get to the signs.
The signs are rare, with several distinguishing marks on each. Pictures of eight of them are included in this story.
If you have any information, call 911, or email Deputy Zube at tzube@tuscolacounty.org.
