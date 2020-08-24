A Mid-Michigan man has died after being ejected from his vehicle, and deputies believe excessive speed may have been a factor.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Morris Road and Newark Road in Lapeer Township at 5:38 p.m. on August 23.
Deputies said Kevin Batchelor, 24, from Almont, was driving south on Morris Road when witnesses said he overtook them at a high rate of speed. Deputies report that Batchelor disregarded the stop sign for Morris Road traffic at the intersection, almost hitting another vehicle. That’s when investigators said the victim’s vehicle left the road and went into a bean field where it rolled numerous times.
Batchelor was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said preliminary investigation supports excessive speed and a lack of seat belt usage as contributing factors. Toxicology is also pending to determine if drugs or alcohol are factors.
The crash remains under investigation.
