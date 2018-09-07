Deputies believe they found crystal meth on a teen who is a suspect in an attempted breaking and entering investigation.
On Sept. 2, deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an attempted breaking and entering at a BP gas station in Roscommon.
The sheriff's office said the suspects involved tried but did not make it inside inside the business.
Deputies later identified a 16-year-old as a suspect.
While deputies were interviewing him, they found a white powdery substance that is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.
Deputies are using this time to encouraging parents to talk with their kids about substance abuse.
Anyone with information on drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office.
