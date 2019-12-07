The search for a missing 44-year-old man is underway after deputies found his vehicle submerged in a ditch.
On Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, police received a call about a vehicle submerged in a ditch on Thomas Road, near Gotham Road close to Unionville.
Investigators believe the vehicle went into the water after midnight on Friday.
The water in the ditch, that comes from the Saginaw Bay, is wide and deep.
Deputies had a wrecker pull out the vehicle.
Sgt. Nitz from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s office dove in to search the area for a body.
Investigators continued the search with the sheriff’s office K9 and a Michigan State Police K9, but they could not find the driver of the vehicle.
When authorities spoke with the family of the missing 44-year-old man, they said they have not heard back from him.
On Saturday, divers from Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties dove in the area.
MSP brought a boat and a cadaver dog to the scene.
Searchers continued into the woods and the sheriff’s office used a drone to search the area, but the driver could not be located.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said search efforts will continue on Monday.
The Unionville Fire Department also assisted on the scene in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.