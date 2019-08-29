As Midland County school districts get ready to head back to the classroom next week, things are going to be looking different with the addition of resource officers."
"It's my first day of school next week," said Midland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Brandt.
Deputy Brandt said for the first time in 19 years, he's heading back to high-school because he's Bullock Creek's full-time resource officer.
All four school districts in Midland County will have resource officers for the new school year, thanks to a $1.3 million millage passed last year.
"The hope is that I show up here as a presence within the district, I’ve made myself available to the staff so that I can come into the classroom and be a guest speaker if needed, Brandt said. “I'm also going to be working on building relationships with students to help gain their trust and help make them feel comfortable with law enforcement, trying to bridge that gap."
Brandt said he will be working directly out of the high school as well as events after school-hours. It's something Superintendent Shawn Hale said is a great thing.
"Anytime that we're looking at our layers of safety and security we always want to continue to add layers and having a resource officer is one aspect of that,” Hale said. “The greater piece of this is the relationship between our local law enforcement and our students and making sure that those positive relationships are built."
Hale said he's pleased with the decision and is looking forward to the upcoming school year.
"Very happy, yes this is a very exciting start to the year,” he said. “I’m so excited to see these interactions begin and the positive interchange between students and these officers."
