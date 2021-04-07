Deputies have connected five residents to costly break-ins at multiple homes in the Wildwood Shores area of Bourret Township.
Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were investigating multiple breaking and enterings in the Wildwood Shores area between April 5 to 6.
A total of five different residents have been identified according to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office. The age of the three suspects identified were 5, 7, and 13.
The investigations are ongoing and will be turned over after completion to the Gladwin County Prosecutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.