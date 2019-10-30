One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Isabella County.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was called to Winn and Weidman Roads in Nottawa Township at around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Deputies said a Taurus was stopped at a stop sign while traveling northbound on Winn Road. A pickup truck was sitting at the same stop sign and turning right onto Weidman Road.
Investigators said the driver of the Taurus went through the intersection but was unable to see the westbound traffic clearly because the truck was turning and in front of him. That’s when the truck collided with the car’s passenger side.
The driver of the Taurus, 70-year-old Bryan Harton from the Farwell area, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.