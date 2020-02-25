Deputies identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed while walking in Saginaw County on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
Saginaw County Sheriff's Deputies said around 7:30 p.m. a 53-year-old Saginaw woman was driving northwest on Williamson Road when she hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was identified as 49-year-old, Jeffery Allen Swift, of Saginaw. He died at the scene from his injuries, deputies said.
Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of Williamson Street and Treanor Street in Spaulding Township.
Mobile Medical Response and Spaulding Township Fire also responded to the call, central dispatch said.
The crash is still under investigation.
(1) comment
Could not stop in time. 19 pedestrians and cyclists will die today and every day in car-pedestrian/cyclist crashes mostly because of the flaws and inefficiencies of the ‘Killer’ right foot braking method which we are all forced to use when braking an electric or automatic vehicle, (poor reaction time and stopping distance – If this driver could have applied the brakes ¾ of a second sooner and stopped 40 - 60 feet shorter, would there have been a crash?) There is no scientific justification for the right foot braking method other than ’that’s the way it’s always been taught’! NHTSA and GHSA studied this issue and concluded that female drivers have the biggest problem with this braking method (and male drivers if they would admit it). But instead of continuing to blame female drivers why are they not looking for a solution by testing this braking method against the much safer, easier to learn and retain with age, Left Foot Braking Method? Perhaps ME TOO is not the only victim of a male systemic belief. Note: Simply using your left foot to brake is NOT, repeat NOT the Left Foot Braking Method.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.