Authorities have identified the victim of a work-related death at a Michigan Sugar plant.
First responders were sent to the plant, located at 2600 S. Euclid Ave. in Monitor Township, for the incident that happened about 7:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The victim, identified as 53-year-old Derrin Forgette, was part of a crew working at an elevated area and fell down, resulting in the fatality, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan Sugar company officials released the following statement:
“An investigation into the incident is underway and we are cooperating with authorities. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Michigan Sugar Company are with the family of this employee. As a tightly knit, grower-owned cooperative, any tragedy of this type resonates with all our shareholders and employees. We pause with sadness and hold all those impacted by this event close to our hearts.”
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has started an investigation into the incident.
