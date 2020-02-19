One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on M-13 in Bay County.
Deputies were called to N. Huron (M-13) and E. Whitefeather Roads on Feb. 16 at 1:12 p.m.
Investigators said a Ford pickup, hauling an enclosed trailer, was west on Whitefeather when it collided with a 4-door Saturn Aura.
The front seat passenger of the Saturn, Elaine Pross, 91, of Pinconning, was taken via Life flight to Covenant for her injuries, where she was later pronounced dead. Two others in the Saturn were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the pickup was also evaluated for injuries.
Deputies said the Saturn had the right of way, but the investigation is ongoing. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the prosecutor for review.
