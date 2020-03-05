Another day, another scam local law enforcement officers are warning residents about.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said a mail scam has been targeting residents, with documents demanding payment for “taxes, penalties, and interest” on a debt owed to the State of Michigan.
The mail comes under the heading:
Tax Processing Unit
Internal Processing Service
Roscommon County
Public Judgement Records
Deputies said the mailer demands the resident call a 1-800 number to arrange payment and tries to scare residents into calling by including what appears to be a representation of a warrant for the lack of payment.
Do not respond.
