Two people are in critical condition after a driver lost control, went into a ditch, and hit a tree.
It happened Thursday, Jan. 17, at around 4 p.m. on Osborn Road, near M-46, in Gratiot County’s Seville Township.
Deputies said the driver, a 20-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 32-year-old man, were southbound when the Ford Taurus went off the road.
Both people were pinned inside, and had to be rescue using the Jaws of Life.
They were eventually airlifted to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.
Investigators said speed is considered a factor in the crash, and that both people were wearing seat belts.
Names of those involved have not been released.
