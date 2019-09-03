Deputies in Lapeer County were busy over the Labor Day weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 202 complaints which resulted in 22 arrests.
The arrests include offenses for OWI, controlled substance possessions, domestic violence, receiving and concealing illegal firearms, probation violations, fugitive warrant arrests, driving with license suspended, and child support.
Deputies also conducted 138 traffic stops and investigated 13 car crashes.
The Marine Division patrolled the Holloway Reservoir, Lake Nepessing, Lake Lapeer, Barnes Lake, Hemingway Lake, and Otter Lake.
During that time they contacted 83 vessels and gave out 36 warnings.
No citations were issued during the weekend, however, deputies educated numerous boat owners and their passengers.
A total of 22 and a half deputy hours were spent in keeping citizens safe Lapeer County lakes over the holiday weekend.
