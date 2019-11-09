Image: Brian Adam Bane

Bane is wanted for probation violation felony warrant. 

 Source: Roscommon County Sheriffs Office

Do you know this man?

Deputies in Roscommon County are looking for Brian Adam Bane.

Bane, 28, is from the Houghton Lake area and deputies said he wanted for a probation violation felony warrant.

If you know Bane’s whereabouts, please contact the Roscommon County Sheriffs Office at 989-275-5101.

