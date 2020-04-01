The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a spike in domestic violence calls.
According to Tuscola County deputies, they have handled 44 domestic violence calls since January.
Deputies said that 20 percent of those calls happened since March 14th.
Deputies are asking that residents do not use shelter in place as an excuse for domestic assault.
Although domestic violence calls are up, deputies said that operating while impaired driving cases are down since the stay at home order.
Deputies would like to remind residents that the CDC says approximately 25 percent of people who have COVID-19 show no symptoms at all. They feel residents should act like everyone they encounter could have it and take appropriate precautions. The fatalities are showing it is affecting all age groups.
Places like Walmart are not hangouts, according to deputies. They feel residents should have a plan for their needs and get in and get out. They said employees have families to worry about too.
