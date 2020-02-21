A five-week-old baby found to have fractured bones and multiple bruises sparked an investigating leading to the arrest of its biological father, who has now been charged with child abuse.
In January the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department joined an investigation regarding allegations of child abuse at a home in Lapeer County’s Rich Township.
The investigation was sparked after the infant’s injuries were uncovered, and the child was hospitalized for several days.
On Feb. 21 the biological father of the infant, Austin Jobson, 23, from Rich Township, was arraigned on a two-count felony warrant (Child Abuse 1st Degree and Child Abuse 2nd Degree). Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
The victim and two additional children, who are siblings to the victim, were temporarily placed outside the home. There was no suspected abuse to the other siblings, according to deputies.
