The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, March 21.

Deputies said the suspect robbed the Admiral Gas Station located at 17035 Lloyd’s Bayou Dr. in Spring Lake Township.

According to deputies, the robbery happened at about 9:45 p.m.

The suspect’s information has not been released at this time.

TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.

