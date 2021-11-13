Authorities in Isabella County are investigating a deadly accident after a car rolled over several times.
On Saturday at 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the accident on US-127 near Pleasant Valley Road in Coe Township.
The car, a 1999 Ford Expedition had left the roadway and rolled over. The driver and only occupant of the car was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Deputies are still investigating the accident and are attempting to determine the driver’s identity.
Alcohol was found in the vehicle and is believed to be a factor in the incident.
