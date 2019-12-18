The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of stolen mail in Custer and Wheatland Townships that have occurred within the last week.
Deputies said the mail thefts have occurred within the last week.
They believe the thieves targeted mailboxes looking for Christmas cards with money or gift cards inside.
Residents are reminded to please use caution in sending these types of items by mail.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents that this is the time of year when people also fall prey to thefts of packages being left on doorsteps.
Deputies urge residents to contact UPS, FedEx, or any other delivery service if you are expecting packages and to schedule deliveries for times that someone is available to receive the package without it being left out in the open.
If anyone sees any suspicious activity, please contact the Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000 to report it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.