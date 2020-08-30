The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Holland Township.
According to deputies, a 20-year-old male was shot and killed.
Deputies said the shooting occurred at 523 Butternut at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.
There are no suspects in custody.
The shooting is under investigation.
