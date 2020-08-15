The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 12-year-old stole its parent's car on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Deputies said dispatch received a report of a runaway juvenile that stole a vehicle from a home in Oregon Township.
According to deputies, the juvenile was at the home during the evening and early morning hours. They said the parents said there were no recent issues besides prohibiting social media and electronic devices.
Deputies said the parents were awoken by a noise and found their 2003 Chevy van missing. The parents got into another vehicle and attempted to find the vehicle.
Deputies said that parents spotted the van and their missing juvenile and attempted to get the kid to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful.
According to deputies, a routine traffic stop was conducted in Marlette at about 5:13 a.m. and they found the juvenile in the van uninjured.
Arrangements for the juvenile were established until the case is presented to the prosecutor’s office for formal charges.
