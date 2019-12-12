The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly woman was scammed out of more than $600.
The woman believed that she had won a $400 million lottery and Mercedes-Benz.
Sheriff Robert Pickell said she mailed $648 in cash to an address in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Investigators had to convince her she did not win a lottery or Mercedes-Benz.
Sheriff Pickell said scams like these usually ramp up during the holiday season.
The sheriff’s office is working with police in Ft. Lauderdale to identify the suspect.
Investigators believe there may be other victims of this scam in the area.
If you or someone you know believe they have been a scam, you’re asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at (810) 257-3407.
