Sanilac County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Lexington Township.
Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were sent to the 5000 block of Spruce Road for a report of a stabbing.
Deputies said a 25-year-old Croswell man was stabbed and was taken to Port Huron McLaren for treatment.
Investigators said the 25-year-old and a 33-year-old Croswell man were in a fight.
The 25-year-old asked his girlfriend to grab his gun, when the other man pulled out a knife and stabbed him once in the back, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office when it's finished.
