The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after break-in at Target in Kochville Township.
Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said it happened on Sunday, Jan. 5 at about 4 a.m.
Investigators believe two suspects were involved, but no description was available.
Electronics were taken, but full inventory is being conducted to determine what was taken and the value of the items.
