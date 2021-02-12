Deputies are searching for a suspect after a carjacking in a high school parking lot.
On Feb. 11 at 7:04 p.m., officers were sent to the USA High School on Wilder Road in Sebewaing Township.
Officers learned an 18-year-old woman from the area was sitting alone in her grandmother’s 2015 maroon Chevrolet Equinox when she was waiting for a family member to come out of the school.
An unknown man walked up to her vehicle and eventually got into the passenger seat uninvited, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said the unknown man showed a knife, causing the 18-year-old to flee.
The suspect took the vehicle and headed west on Wilder Road.
Another local resident in the parking lot pursued the vehicle as it fled down side roads heading into Tuscola County, but the area resident lost the suspect after coming into Unionville on M-25.
In the school parking lot, officers then found a stolen 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck from Mason County.
Local law enforcement contacted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and learned the vehicle was stolen earlier Thursday morning.
The vehicle was taken by an unknown Mason County man in his 20s.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office believes the Mason County man is heading to Florida and is likely under the influence of drugs.
Investigators also believe the man had no ties to Huron County and it’s unknown how long he was in the county.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.
Officers from the Sebewaing Village Police Department assisted in responding to the incident.
