Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a crash on M-115 Thursday afternoon.
According to deputies a 2014 Ford Explorer, driven by a 36-year-old Midland man, was driving westbound on M-115 in Grant Township when he tried to pass another vehicle.
The Explorer hit a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by a 33-year-old Harrison man that was trying to make a left-hand turn.
The drivers both got their own medical treatment for minor injuries.
