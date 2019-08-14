Burglaries in broad daylight. Bay County authorities are investigating a string of daytime thefts in Monitor, Williams and Frankenlust townships since mid-July.
According to the sheriff's department, the burglaries have happened in nine different homes and one outdoor shed. Money, weapons, jewelry and lawn equipment have all been reported missing.
Lieutenant james chlebowski - sheriff's department, bay county
"You see, most of these that we are investigating occurred during the day, during the week,” said Lt James Chlebowski. “Probably about 1pm in the afternoon, till about 5 in the afternoon."
Chlebowski is with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and said these home invasions are more than likely connected.
He said daytime thefts are more common in the summer months because of vacations.
This is why he's advising residents to avoid making this common mistake before they go...
"Don't put your vacation plans on social media and let people know that you're going to be gone for a week, or however long you're going to be gone," Chlebowski said.
There are other ways to keep your home safe while you’re gone.
"If you can put a radio on a timer, in your house, you know the cd player. Something that turns on, so it looks like it's lived in while you're gone, that would be helpful,” Chlebowski said. “Also if you have things that are of value, that you can engrave with your driver's license number. That would be helpful if we recover your stuff to get it back to you."
