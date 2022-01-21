A woman from Breckenridge is dead after authorities say her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.
On Jan. 21 at 5:52 a.m., deputies from the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office were sent to M-46 and Blair Road in Bethany Township for the crash.
A westbound vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Maria Delgado of Breckenridge, crossed the center line and was struck broadside by an eastbound pickup truck, driven by a 42-year-old man from Riverdale, the sheriff’s office said.
Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene. The Riverdale man was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma for minor injuries.
Delgado was not wearing her seat belt, according to preliminary reports. The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown why the vehicle would have crossed the centerline. The roads had clear and dry conditions.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Breckenridge Fire and Rescue, MMR, Gratiot Towing and Michigan State Police.
