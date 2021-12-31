A crash that left one man dead is under investigation by deputies in Lapeer County.
On Friday, Dec. 31 about 12:15 p.m., Lapeer County Central Dispatch sent deputies to the area of Oregon Street and Suncrest Drive in Mayfield Township.
A 69-year-old man from Lapeer driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger was heading west on Oregon Street. The vehicle gradually drifted over the north side of the road and struck a traffic control device, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle stopped in the yard of a medical facility. The driver was unresponsive, and a window had to be broken for first responders to get inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
CPR was used but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the preliminary investigation.
Investigators haven’t determined if the driver was experiencing a medical issue. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Lapeer County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were assisted by the Lapeer Police Department, Michigan State Police and Lapeer County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.