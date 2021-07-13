Deputies are investigating a crash that killed a man in Huron County.
Officers were sent to the crash on Lincoln Road, east of Schock Road, in Sand Beach Township at 8:27 p.m. on Monday, July 12.
The driver, 64-year-old Steven A. Tageson, of Port Hope, was traveling westbound when he lost control and rolled at least one time before coming to rest, according to the preliminary investigation. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
A driver passing by the scene found the damaged 2002 Ford Expedition in a ditch and saw Tageson partially ejected from the vehicle. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was found dead at the scene.
Investigators from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and are continuing to investigate. Deputies were assisted by the Harbor Beach Fire Department, Harbor Beach Police Department, Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Eastern Huron Ambulance Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.