Deputies are investigating a crash that killed a Mid-Michigan woman.
The crash happened at the intersection of Lansing Road and Vernon Road in Shiawassee County, according to Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputies.
A minivan was headed northbound when the driver went through a stop sign and hit an MDOT vehicle headed west, deputies said.
The two people in the MDOT vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The front seat passenger of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and backseat passenger were taken to the hospital, deputies said.
A 48-year-old woman from Corunna was the one killed in the crash, deputies said.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.