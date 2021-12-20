A chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles in a parking lot injured one man while he was putting groceries in his vehicle.
On Sunday, Dec. 19 at 11:20 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the crash in the Walmart parking lot in Sandusky.
A 61-year-old man from Marlette was driving a 2011 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office says the truck went around a parking aisle near the west entrance and struck a vehicle which caused a chain reaction, and seven more vehicles were struck in two separate aisles.
During the chain reaction, a 56-year-old man from Melvin was injured while he was loading groceries into his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported.
The 61-year-old driver and the injured 56-year-old were taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for treatment. The investigation will be sent to the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
