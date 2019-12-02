Several people are in police custody after a shooting broke out on a Mid-Michigan highway over the weekend.
Police shut down southbound I-75 at M-13 in Saginaw County on Sunday, Dec. 1 at about 4:00 for a reported police investigation.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff, three people told police that they were being shot at as they left the rest stop on SB I-75 near the Zilwaukee Bridge.
Sheriff Federspiel said bullets were flying from one car to another at speeds that reached 70-miles-per-hour.
The cars exited onto M-13 below the bridge and the victim’s car stalled and was blocked by the shooter’s car.
The suspects, a 30-year-old male and a 20-year-old female from Northern Michigan are lodged in the Saginaw County Jail. They will be formally charged with assault with intent to murder later this week, according to Federspiel.
There were three victims in the car that was hit by bullets, none of them were struck. A 35-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, and a 38-year-old female who all reside in Saginaw County and had outstanding warrants in other counties. Federspiel said two of the three victims are in jail for those warrants, the third person avoided jail because police in that county didn't want to travel to Mid-Michigan.
Federspiel said he's not surprised that the shooting victims called police even though they knew they had warrants.
“Well your life or going to jail on a warrant, you know what I mean? I think that trumps pretty much everything. If you want to live, you need help from the police, even if you know you’re wanted by the police. That’s a pretty good reason to call,” Federspiel said.
At this time police are unsure what caused the shooting.
Federspiel said the case remains under investigation.
