The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 deputies were called to a home on S. Caseville Road, south of M-142 in Winsor Township, after a family member found an elderly couple dead.
Deputies said preliminary investigation showed that 87-year-old James C. Sauer shot his 85-year-old wife Margaret A. Sauer with a handgun, then took his own life.
It happened sometime in the morning prior to the couple being found.
The investigation is ongoing with autopsies to take place in the coming days.
