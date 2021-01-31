The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash.
Deputies were called to M-25 near Custer Road in Sanilac Township around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a crash.
Deputies said a 29-year-old Deckerville woman was driving. The woman's 34-year-old boyfriend, a 12-year boy and a 7-year-old boy were also in the vehicle.
As they were headed north on M-25 when the vehicle left the road, went into a ditch and hit a utility pole.
Deputies said alcohol was a factor in the crash and the airbags did deploy. Whether or not seatbelts were used is still under investigation.
The 34-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated criminal charge.
The people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The report will be sent to the prosecutor's office for possible charges when the investigation is finished.
