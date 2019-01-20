The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.
The sheriff’s office said it happened in Markey Township, but did not specify when.
Deputies said the public is in no danger at this time and the situation is contained.
No further information was released.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more about this situation.
