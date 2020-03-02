Police are investigating a “Swatting” prank that happened over the weekend in Lapeer County.
Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police contacted Lapeer County 911 and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office about a potential barricaded gunman in Mayfield Township.
A caller who identified herself as a 12-year-old girl called MSP claiming her uncle hot a long gun and was threatening to shoot people.
Deputies said the caller was crying and screaming “Please don’t shoot me.” At 4:33 a.m. the person who took the call heard multiple loud bangs and the caller screaming “Please don’t shoot me again.”
The caller identified the registered homeowner by name.
Deputies surrounded the home and found no visible activity inside. At 4:42 a.m. deputies made a call to the homeowner, he said he and his wife were sleeping and nothing was going on inside.
The homeowner and others inside got out of the house and met with deputies, Deputies said they were all cooperative.
Deputies said it was a false report known as a “Swatting” prank.
“These calls create a dangerous and frightening situations for both home owners and law enforcement” deputies said.
They are continuing to investigate the incident and said if the caller is identified the maximum criminal law violation with be pursued.
