A man was arrested who is accused of shooting two dogs to death.
It happened Thursday, Dec. 27 in Lapeer County’s Marathon Township.
The county animal control authority was called to investigate animal cruelty complaints at 78-year-old Hershel Tallent’s home.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said he pulled out a gun and fired it at two of his dogs leashed to a dog house.
Tallent refused to put his gun down which led to a police standoff.
One of the responding deputies drew a taser and ordered Tallent to get on the ground.
Tallent again refused and lunged toward a deputy stating, “shooting me.”
Deputies were able to taser and arrest the suspect.
Four guns and 10 malnourished puppies were seized from Tallent’s home.
Charges are pending while the prosecutor's office reviews this incident.
The puppies were taken to the Lapeer County Shelter.
