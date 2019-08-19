Deputies are looking for your help tracking down whoever stole several lawnmowers and pieces of lawn equipment from a business.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 17, someone broke into BFK Enterprises, on Peck Road, west of Croswell, and stole several lawn mowers and multiple lawn and garden tools.
If anyone saw anything suspicious in that area, please call the Sanilac County detective bureau at 810-648-2000.
