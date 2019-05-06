Officials are looking for a driver who hit another vehicle and then ran off.
Tuscola County Deputies were called to Bray and Barnes Roads on May 5 at around 6:42 p.m. where they found two vehicles overturned near the intersection.
Investigators said a 60-year-old woman from Mount Morris was southbound on Bray and was hit by a driver in a Chevy Silverado that had failed to yield at the intersection.
Witnesses said the driver of the Silverado helped the woman out of her vehicle, and then ran into a field.
The Tuscola County K-9 was called and tracked the suspect over a mile, finding some blood along the way.
The trail was lost, and other attempts to find the driver have failed.
The Mount Morris woman was seriously injured, but her current condition is unclear.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.