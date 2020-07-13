The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident at the Beacon and Bridge gas station in Ithaca.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the women below.
They were driving a blue minivan.
If you have information, call D/Sgt. Leonard at (989) 449-4150.
