Have you lost a pony? How about two?
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says it has two ponies that were found near 4255 S Merrill in Saginaw County.
A deputy is staying with the animals until an owner can be located.
If you know who that is, call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 790-5400 and ask for Det. Sgt. Simons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.