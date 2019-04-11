Have you lost a pony? How about two?

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says it has two ponies that were found near 4255 S Merrill in Saginaw County.

A deputy is staying with the animals until an owner can be located.

If you know who that is, call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 790-5400 and ask for Det. Sgt. Simons.

