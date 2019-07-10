The Isabella County Sheriff is asking for help figuring out who vandalized the Renaissance Academy school.

Someone used spray paint to paint on playground equipment, and several other areas, according to deputies.

It happened between July 8 and July 9 at the school on Isabella Road.

Deputies said the suspect(s) will probably have or had light blue paint on their hands and/or clothing.

If you have any information, call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-772-5911.

