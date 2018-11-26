Do you know this man?
Investigators are looking to identify him as part of an investigation.
Tuscola County deputies are investigating a larceny from a vehicle complaint that happened on Waterman Road in Fremont Township.
If you know the man, or have any information, contact Sgt. Herman at jherman@tuscolacounty.org or Deputy Peterson at tpeterson@tuscolacounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.