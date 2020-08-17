The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash involving an Amish buggy.
Deputies say the crash happened on Beaverton Road, east of Tobacco Road on August 16.
Investigators say the vehicle may be a dark teal Pontiac Grand Am, or Grand Prix, with damage to the front-end and passenger side.
A passenger side mirror was left at the scene.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s department.
