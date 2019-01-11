IMAGE: Charles Peterson
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old man.

Charles Peterson was in Mt. Pleasant Thursday night meeting some friends for dinner, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

He should be driving a silver 2010 Dodge Avenger.

There is no indication of anything suspicious, according to deputies.

If you have heard from Charles, or have any information on his whereabouts, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.