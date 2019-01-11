The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old man.
Charles Peterson was in Mt. Pleasant Thursday night meeting some friends for dinner, and he has not been seen or heard from since.
He should be driving a silver 2010 Dodge Avenger.
There is no indication of anything suspicious, according to deputies.
If you have heard from Charles, or have any information on his whereabouts, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
